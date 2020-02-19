Klamath County has established a Tourism Grant Program to assist local event planners and tourism-focused businesses in promoting tourism in Klamath County, according to a news release.
Tourism grants are for regional promotion of events and activities that increase tourism within Klamath County. The Board of County Commissioners looks for projects that offer special or unique opportunities. Projects should identify a target market and offer a specific strategy for reaching this market. Events and projects occurring during the shoulder season—October to May—are strongly encouraged. Funding for the Tourism Grant Program comes from the countywide transient room tax that is administered by the Klamath County Tax Collector.
Grant applications are reviewed and recommendations made by a seven-member review panel appointed by the Board of County Commissioners. The review panel recommends applications and funding levels to the Commissioners, who will then make the final decision for awarding funds.
The grant application cycle opens on Sunday, March 1 and closes at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31. All applicants must attend a Marketing 101 class on March 12 at 3 p.m. in Room 214 of the Government Center and submit a completed application no later than the March 31 deadline. The Tourism Grant Review Panel will be reviewing the applications and making recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners following that submission deadline.
Information regarding the grant program is available at www.klamathcounty.org/199/Tourism-Grant-Program.
For additional questions contact the Klamath County Finance Office at 541-883-4202.