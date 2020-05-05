The Klamath County Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) will receive a total of $91,396 to support local public and/or private non-profit organizations with existing programs that provide emergency food (meals and food boxes), shelter (mass shelter or rent), and utility assistance (gas, electric and water service) for needy individuals throughout Klamath County according to a news release. FEMA funds cannot be used as seed money for new programs.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in FY 2020 appropriated $200 million nationally with Klamath County receiving $53,718. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under its Phase 37 program nationally was appropriated $120 million with $37,678 being awarded to the Klamath County jurisdiction.
Both of these grants will be allocated by a local FEMA board of directors chaired by Frank Hernandez and administered by the United Way of the Klamath Basin. A Phase 38 FEMA award was also appropriated $125 million annually and local jurisdiction allotments will be announced later this year.
Applications for funding are available immediately by contacting Leroy Cabral, administrator, at the United Way of the Klamath Basin, 136 N. Third Street in Klamath Falls, or telephone 541-882-5558. The deadline for submission of applications is May 14 at noon. Applications can be sent to those interested by US Postal Service or email.
Agencies seeking funds must 1) be eligible to receive federal funds, 2) have an accounting system, 3) practice non-discrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and if they are a private voluntary organization 5) must have a board of directors. Eligible organizations must also have a federal employer identification number (FEIN) and a Dun and Bradstreet Number (DUNS) number. DUNS numbers are issued at no cost. Contact https://www.dnb.com/duns-number/get-a-duns.html.
All FEMA funds are used to provide direct services, except for a two percent administrative fee provided to the United Way of the Klamath Basin. Current FEMA recipient agencies include The Salvation Army, Klamath & Lake Counties Food Bank, Klamath Crisis Center/Marta’s House, Integral Youth Services, Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center, and the United Way of the Klamath Basin. Current participation as a recipient of FEMA funds is not a requirement to receive funds in these two grant applications or others in the future.
Local FEMA board members include Frank Hernandez, Leroy Cabral, Christina Zamora, Craig Schumann, Dale Geigle, Debi Leighton, Heidi Lloyd, Jeff Mueller, Jerry Hall, Marc Kane, Niki Sampson, Nikowa Kates, Phil Hull, Ron Hicks, Scott Hines, Sheri Hargrave, and Wanda Powless.