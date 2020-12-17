The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a "Let it Glow" Christmas lights contest this year to encourage people to deck out their homes for the holiday with cash prizes for the winners.
The Chamber is awarding $100 to the Best in Show winner picked by Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris, $100 to the Clark Griswald, or most lights, winner voted on by sponsors $100 to People's Choice voted on by the public via text and $200 to Best Biz Display picked by Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall.
Registration to be considered in the contest closed Dec. 4 and the contest runs until Dec. 29.
The event kicked off with the Dutch Christmas Crawl last Thursday where people could get a free hot chocolate from Dutch Bros. and drive around town to look at lights.
The map of houses can be found at https://bit.ly/kfallslights.