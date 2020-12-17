Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a "Let it Glow" Christmas lights contest this year to encourage people to deck out their homes for the holiday with cash prizes for the winners.

The Chamber is awarding $100 to the Best in Show winner picked by Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris, $100 to the Clark Griswald, or most lights, winner voted on by sponsors $100 to People's Choice voted on by the public via text and $200 to Best Biz Display picked by Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall. 

Registration to be considered in the contest closed Dec. 4 and the contest runs until Dec. 29. 

The event kicked off with the Dutch Christmas Crawl last Thursday where people could get a free hot chocolate from Dutch Bros. and drive around town to look at lights. 

The map of houses can be found at https://bit.ly/kfallslights

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

