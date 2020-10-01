A 44-year-old man with underlying health conditions is the youngest of three individuals to have died following a COVID-19 diagnosis in Klamath County.
The man died at Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. Prior to that, he had been at home after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Valeree Lane of Klamath County Public Health.
Lane said it is unknown if the 44-year-old man's death was caused by COVID-19 or whether he died while having the diagnosis.
"I think that there's more information yet to come," Lane said Wednesday.
Lane said that Klamath County Public Health follows a standard procedure when an individual is diagnosed with COVID-19, including staying in touch with the individual on a daily basis via phone or text message to mark their progress.
The man who passed away this week was not been hospitalized immediately after being diagnosed, said Lane. He was later rushed to the hospital via ambulance, according to Lane.
"Whether this individual died with (COVID-19), was (COVID-19) positive and it was underlying symptoms or underlying issues that took his life ... that's a matter of parsing information out that medical examiners can do," she said. "What we know for sure is this individual had some health issues before becoming (COVID-19)-positive."
Lane said the family of the individual may be in isolation due to potential COVID exposure.
"In the community, we play the role that we can in being empathetic and trying to ensure that the people who are grieving have the respect and support they need," Lane said. "It's tragic enough to be dealing with the loss of a family member much less dealing with illness of your own."
Lane emphasized that an individual can test positive for COVID-19 and have no symptoms whatsoever, but can also have any number of symptoms that can sometimes be surprising.
"We're still working in an environment where we're learning something new everyday," Lane said.
Lane herself said she tested negative for COVID-19 earlier this summer, when she had symptoms similar to pneumonia. She took an antibody test in August and found that she had at one time been infected with COVID-19.
That's why Lane still emphasizes washing hands, social distancing and continuing to wear a mask when possible.
"These underlying issues ... we don't really quite get what it is that triggers a more serious illness," Lane said.
For updates to statewide and local numbers of both active and presumptive COVID-19 cases, go online to Oregon Health Authority's website at www.oregon.gov and Klamath County Public Health's website at www.klamathcounty.org/378/Public-Health- Public Health/ Klamath County, OR.