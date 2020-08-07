Area agencies are hosting their annual Klamath County symposium Wednesday and Thursday, concentrating on the effects of COVID-19 across the community.
The event traditionally focuses on a new issue relating to child abuse, but this year event organizers changed the scope toward the elephant in the room: the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As soon as COVID hit, it was like it was just punched us all in the gut, and I think it left us with this feeling of ... 'Gosh, what can we do here?'” said Ken Morton, director of CARES. “It just makes sense to embrace what our experience has been, come together again, using the same model and talk about that experience in hopes that it will strengthen us going forward and help get clear about how to deal with it.”
The two–day conference will be virtual this year, accessible over Zoom. People can register online to listen to speakers and panelists from a variety of community agencies. Speakers and participants include representatives of Oregon Institute of Technology, Sky Lakes Medical Center, Klamath Tribes, Department of Human Services, Child Abuse Response and Evaluation Services, school superintendents, Klamath County Commissioners and more.
The Child Abuse Prevention Month Coalition created the symposium, which is in its fifth year, in an effort to get a variety of stakeholders and organizations talking about the child abuse issues and strategies to correct them.
Morton said this year’s topic change toward public health is an effort to create a base of knowledge across the area and share solutions and challenges still facing a variety of sectors.
“I think it’s a really great opportunity for the community to show how creative we’ve gotten when it comes to facing a pandemic,” said Maurita Johnson with the Department of Human Services.
The symposium was created as a five-year project. Morton said that approaching the fifth event, he feels they’ve left every year with stronger relationships and foundations to attack issues.
The number of participants has grown over the years from about 70 people in the first iteration to around 400 attendees last year.
Organizer Dr. Kevin Garrett outlined the symposiums goals for participants, from learning about new resources to helping them leave with an action plan to address issues.
The coalition of those involved with the symposium came together to battle child abuse issues and Johnson said she’s hoping they can continue the event beyond their initial five-year plan and go back to their core subject matter soon.
Over the years, Morton said he’s seen an increased awareness and commitment in the Klamath community to ending child abuse. That's not likely to stop in 2020, despite all the changes.
"Nothing like a good pandemic to foster creative problem solving,” Johnson said.