Agencies across Klamath County created the “Klamath County Working Together Reopening Plan” with strategies to allow industries in the county to return to business in phases, while also ensuring people’s safety with adequate supplies and testing protocols.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown said she would consider allowing counties to re-open as soon as May 15, and Klamath County hopes to be one of those doing so as soon as possible.
Commissioner Derrick DeGroot said in a press release, “We are looking forward to getting our businesses successfully up and running again. Thank you to the patience of our business community during these challenging times, now, it’s time to roll.”
Brown’s plan for counties requires that they meet certain standards in order for her to consider their plans. Those requirements include a downward trend of reports of flu-like illnesses and “COVID-like syndromic cases” within a 14-day period. It also requires a downward trend of cases or positive test results as a percent of tests conducted within a 14-day period.
Chair Kelley Minty Morris said in the news release, “We’ve taken the best suggestions and woven them together in a plan supporting our economic vitality as well as public health needs. This whole thing has been a delicate balancing act, and now it’s time to get our businesses open. I call on the State to support our plan, we’ve worked hard on it.”
The state’s criteria also requires hospitals “be able to treat all patients without crisis care and have a robust testing program in place for at-risk healthcare workers, including emerging antibody testing.” Klamath County’s plan points out Klamath County’s testing rate being the highest in Oregon and the availability of antibody testing at Sky Lakes Medical Center. The plan states that six people confirmed to have COVID-19 have been hospitalized in the county.
The plan keeps nursing homes and long-term care facilities on lock down to keep individuals in those facilities safe and to preserve Personal Protective Equipment for hospitals and clinics in case of a surge of COVID cases.
PPE availability is one area the plan acknowledges as a challenge for Klamath County as agencies’ typical PPE suppliers have been required to divert their supplies to state and federal stockpiles, which has left “very little for our rural Fire and EMS agencies.”
According to the plan, Sky Lakes has a 19-day supply of PPE under normal operating conditions. Although that usage doesn’t account for a COVID-19 surge, the plan states the hospital is expecting a total of 15,000 N95 masks by May 19. The plan states “they are comfortable with phase one re-opening due to this projection.”
In phase one of the county’s plan, “all vulnerable individuals could continue to shelter in place.” It also cautions people who live with vulnerable people to be aware that they could bring the virus home with them to those they live with should they return to work.
Phase one also states that people should avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people when they can’t keep six feet of distance between people, unless people wear masks. Phase two would increase that guidance to allow for groups up to 50 people.
Phase one guidance for employers states that they should continue to encourage teleworking and consider accommodations for those considered vulnerable. It also states businesses should close common areas, enforce social distancing and limit non-essential travel.
After two weeks in phase one, the county can consider moving to phase two, which allows for non-essential travel, but still encourages social distancing.
Commissioner Donnie Boyd said, “Klamath County Commissioners 100 percent support our businesses getting to do what they do best, provide service. It’s time for the State to let our business partners get back to work.”
According to a county news release, the Board of Commissioners worked with partners such as Sky Lakes Medical Center, the Chamber of Commerce, Klamath County Economic Development and the Klamath County Public Health Officer to draft this plan in addition to the state guidelines.
The plan hails the county Public Health’s contact tracing capabilities and Sky Lakes’s surge plan, which could care for 60 COVID-19 patients along with 30 recovering COVID-19 patients.
Klamath’s plan also addresses testing and communication with migrant workers who will return to the basin, particularly for work on farms. This part of the plan lays out a strategy for creating a mobile testing clinic that can travel to farms in places such as Merrill, Malin, Bonanza and Chiloquin to test migrant workers and farmers.
The plan projects to begin hosting information meetings for farmers on May 11 via Zoom, along with in-person meetings offered observing distancing and mask guidelines.
The plan also states that in the event a homeless person or family contracts COVID-19, the county has been working with local hotels to allow them to quarantine there. The plan notes that the county could set up a “triage type” facility at the Klamath County Fairgrounds for the homeless population if needed.
The plan includes a survey of the Klamath Tribes and the Local Public Health Authority’s resources and abilities. Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services also has a drive-through testing site, which can test up to 180 people a day.
Industry specific guidelines are also included in the plan for dentist and orthodontist offices, entertainment venues such as movie theaters and bowling alleys, salons and barber shops, outdoor recreation such as playgrounds and marinas, restaurants and retail stores, all of which may reopen May 15 under the proposed plan. The guidelines for these industries address recommended temperature checks for employees at these places, sanitation practices and social distancing practices.
To read the full plan, go to klamathcounty.org.