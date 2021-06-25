Even with masks on, the smiles of some of the students getting haircuts Friday in a Stearns Elementary School hallway were easily detectable.
Those smiles were the goal that a local barbershop and Klamath County School District's Migrant Summer School were aiming for, said Ruben Paschal, the summer school's administrator.
"It's a confidence booster," Paschal said of the haircuts for the kids. "That last year and a half, it's kind of been a downer with the whole COVID thing. So this is an opportunity for even a simple haircut to make your day and to start the summer on the right foot."
The haircuts, from Fresh Cut Barber Shop, were free. Cesar Lopez, the shop's owner, said hauling in barber chairs and cutting the kids' hair was a great opportunity to support the community.
"It makes people feel good," Lopez said. "So, you know, if we could give back to other individuals in our community, why not?"
Paschal gets his hair cut at Fresh Cut and asked Lopez a few months ago if they would consider cutting hair at Stearns where Paschal is the vice principal. Lopez said they were all for it, just booked up at the time. So they agreed to come later for summer school.
"Their ego just boosts up after their haircut,"said Christian Arechiga, a barber from Fresh Cut who joined Lopez in cutting hair at Stearns. "I just like to influence the little ones, you know, to do better and stay out of trouble."
Arechiga attended a migrant summer program put on by Klamath Falls City Schools decades ago. Paschal was running the program Arechiga was in.
"Kind of comes full circle that he wants to give back to his community and the ones that helped him before and support what we're trying to do for the success of our students," Paschal said.
The district's Migrant Summer School annually offers a summertime classroom curriculum of math, reading and activities that help students brush up on what they learned in the spring or prepare for fall classes, Paschal said.
This year, the voluntary, 19-day program has 105 kids in attendance. Pre-K students through eighth graders attend the program at Stearns Elementary, while high schoolers head to Bonanza High School.