Klamath County Public Health announced two new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus on Saturday.
One person who tested positive had recently traveled, and the other case is believed to have been community-spread.
These cases bring Klamath County's total to four cases, but Saturday marks the area’s first case of community spread.
Public Health is not releasing any identifying information for either person as it wants to preserve the privacy of the individuals as it said in a press release, “In Klamath County the expectation is that these individuals and their families be able to recover without being the targets of social media attacks and the stigmatization that has occurred in other Oregon communities.”
Public Health is notifying anyone it believes to have been in contact with the people and at risk of exposure “to prevent further exposure within the community.”
These cases will not be in the Oregon Health Authority’s Saturday tally as public health said it learned of the results after OHA’s deadline for the daily count of 8 a.m.
“Our highest priority is the health and safety of our community. We will take all steps necessary to ensure safety while also holding to our core value of integrity. We will not release the name, address or other identifying information about these people,” said KCPH director Jennifer Little in a news release. “It is a matter of patient confidentiality.”
According to the news release, “People who have had a fever, dry cough, or difficulty breathing are asked to remain home until 72 hours after the symptoms stop, without the use of medication. Anyone needing medical help is asked to call ahead so protective measures can be taken. Individuals with life-threatening symptoms should go to the emergency room.”
According to OHA’s website, 84 COVID-29 tests have returned negative from Klamath County.
Oregon cases
The Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday that COVID-19 had claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from 12 to 13, as of 8 a.m. Saturday.
OHA also reported 65 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 479, as of 8 a.m. Saturday. The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (5), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (2), Jackson (2), Josephine (1), Linn (4), Marion (11), Multnomah (14), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (18), Yamhill (2). As noted above, Klamath County's two new cases are not included in the tally.
Oregon’s 13th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old male in Yamhill County, who tested positive on March 18, and died March 27 at Providence Newberg Medical Center. He had no known underlying medical conditions.
Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.