Chance Johnson, a Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputy, was announced among the 396th Basic Police graduating class from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST), according to a news release.
The Basic Police Class is 16-weeks in length and includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition, and dozens of other subjects.
Basic Police Class 396 will graduate at the Oregon Public Safety Academy at 4190 Aumsville Hwy SE in Salem on Friday, March 13, at 11 a.m. with a reception immediately following the graduation. Chief James Ferraris of Woodburn Police Department will be the speaker.