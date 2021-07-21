On Thursday, the Klamath County School District will offer a free community lunch and grab-and-go meals at a Bly restaurant that has doubled as a Bootleg Fire evacuee site.
From noon to 1 p.m., roast turkey sandwiches, chips and cookies will be available to anyone in the community at the Antler Bar and Grill, the school district said in a release.
Additionally, grab-and-go meals will be available to youth 18 and under. The meals will include food for seven breakfasts and seven lunches.
About 160 people showed up for a similar, district-hosted lunch last week in Bly, the release stated.
The lunches are just part of the emergency support the district has sought to offer to firefighting and community assistance activities.
The Chiloquin and Gearhart school campuses have served as command centers and fire camps for crews who have been fighting the blaze this month, online posts from the district show.
Also Thursday, there will be a food drive for fire victims at Shasta Elementary at 1951 Madison Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All the donations will go to the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank to help those impacted by the fire.