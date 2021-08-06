The Klamath County School District may urge Gov. Kate Brown to back off state-mandated COVID-19 mitigation strategies and return those powers back to the district and local public health department.
At its Aug. 19 meeting the district’s board will consider a resolution that, if passed, would urge Brown to change recent state COVID-19 mandates — including one that requires masks in public schools — into recommendations instead of requirements.
A letter from Superintendent Glen Szymoniak to the governor also calling for local control, will be sent to Brown’s office should the resolution pass. According to the proposed resolution, the district would work with Klamath County Public Health on COVID-19 mitigation strategies, instead of the state.
“We are urging you for local control,” wrote Szymoniak in the proposed letter to the governor, which the district published on its website Friday. “We will know when to ask for help, who to ask, and will be very specific in what help we need.”
Citing the spread of the more transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant, last week Brown issued an indoor mask mandate for ongoing public summer schools and for the upcoming school year. Across the state, many smaller and rural districts have taken a similar tact, calling on the governor’s office to return the decision-making powers back to the districts.
This week, masks became mandatory locally at indoor summer camps being put on by both the county school district and Klamath Falls City Schools. Both school districts appear to be potentially working to wrest control back from the state.
“We were all surprised by the Governors change in direction on school opening and her order to implement mandatory masking in Oregon Public Schools last month,” wrote Keith Brown, the new superintendent for city schools in a message to the district on Friday. “We are working with our state elected officials to grant KFCS local control.”
Brown urged those in district who took issue with the governor’s mandate to reach out to her office and other state-level elected officials. Klamath Falls City Schools will also offer two other educational options for those families opposed to the mandate.
Under the first option, Kindergarten through 8th grade students will be offered a school-provided laptop and live, daily virtual classroom instruction in multiple subjects.
The second option offers the laptop as well as 24-7 access to self-guided online learning software as well as frequent teacher check-ins.
“I sincerely thank all of our parents, students and community members for your continued patience, compassion and empathy as we work through the challenges of the Delta Variant and the Governors orders,” Brown wrote.
In his letter to the governor, Szymoniak said that the district already had a health-department-backed, COVID-19 mitigation plan in place for the upcoming school year and was working with public health officials on how to respond to the Delta variant.
“By issuing your mandate, the message we received was that we can’t be trusted to take care of ourselves,” Szymoniak wrote. “Please remember, if there is a big pandemic outbreak, all we will have is ourselves.”
According to Szymoniak, the district received no reports of students testing positive for COVID-19 while its summer schools were mask optional.
“It would be safe to say that the values and culture in our rural Southern Oregon communities are significantly different than in the larger population centers of the state,” Szymoniak wrote. “We firmly believe that the state mandates are serving those population centers and ignoring the differing values and cultures in Oregon’s small rural communities.”
Szymoniak argued that local health officials would be better able to understand local outbreaks. He wrote that previous county outbreaks, which have caused the school district to shut down under state rules, were contact traced back to events that were unrelated to the schools.
“When blanket state mandates do not fit our communities’ medical and educational circumstances, it severely erodes the public’s trust in both their local public health and education leaders,” Szymoniak wrote. “Managing COVID-19 at the local level would go a long way in matching our mitigation strategies to our specific school situations. It would also allow us to begin repairing relationships and trust with our families by taking cultural sensitivities into account.”