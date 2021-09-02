The first of two community town halls hosted by the Klamath County School District had to change format Wednesday evening after a crowd of more than 170 people changed the previously planned question-and-answer format.
Originally, questions submitted to the district ahead of the outdoor meeting at Henley High School were planned to be answered by district officials. But when attempts to explain portions of the administrative rule laid down by Gov. Kate Brown were met with shouts from the crowd, Superintendent Glen Szymoniak and other school leaders opted to allow those present to take the microphone and ask their own questions.
Several people implored the superintendent to support "choice" and push against the governor's executive orders, which include requirements for masks in schools and K-12 employees to be fully vaccinated by October 18.
"I'm a believer in choice," Szymoniak said. "However, I don't have the choice to make that choice and still follow my job. I did the best to answer the question: That I'm responsible, and so on down the line, the principals are responsible. And the school board is ultimately responsible for making sure that we follow this."
Blatant disregard for the governor's orders could result in fines for the district, the stripping of licenses from educators who continually oppose, the possibility for being liable in a lawsuit and the unlikely specter of the state cutting off funding for the district, Szymoniak told the crowd.
"We're following the rules that we have to follow," Szymoniak said. "The school board, the county commissioners, the sheriff didn't make these things up. We have to follow those. What I see is a whole bunch of people that are asking me and the principals to put our livelihoods at risk by not following the rules."
Before the largely anti-mask, anti-vaccine crowd, Szymoniak said that those who in the community who support health measures were urging the district to follow the rules. He said he knew there would be OSHA complaints against the district if masks and vaccines were not standard.
"I got a complaint on my desk Monday morning about an OSHA violation at the district office," Szymoniak said. "And so for every person who is advocating one way, we got people filing complaints the other way, and we do have to follow OSHA laws."
Those who supported the health measures weren't present at the meeting because they're "probably happy with what's going on," he said.
Some submitted questions were able to be answered.
Ashley Crawford, a mother of three Malin kindergartners who was also present at the board's meeting last month, asked what masking requirements there might be for physical education classes. Where possible, PE instructors will seek to have class outside, where masks aren't required, Szymoniak said. Additionally, students actively engaged in physical activity — whether inside or out — won't have to wear masks. The same applies at sporting events.
Crawford also said she wanted to be able escort her young children to their class to offer support, especially on the first day of school, something she said she wasn't able to do when she dropped off her nephew last school year for his first day of kindergarten.
"Our children deserve to not be left on a doorstep, emotionally unstable in a new environment," Crawford said. "They deserve to be escorted by their parents like they've always been allowed."
Szymoniak said that principals at each school were developing their own plans for that and that he would tell the principals of that desire at a meeting with all of them on Friday.
At the moment, there is no social distancing mandate, Syzmoniak said. Naturally, he said they're trying to keep distance between students where possible. A rule requiring students to be four- or six-feet apart would "automatically kick a lot of our larger schools out to hybrid (learning)," he said.
There will also be a separate space in classrooms where students can go to take a "mask break," he said.
"The students will be able to take them off when they're eating, drinking at lunch, recess, or outside," Szymoniak said. "So we're going to be looking at getting as much time without masks as possible."
At the official conclusion of the town hall, John Rademacher, the Klamath County School Board chair, addressed the crowd, thanking them for coming and staying "when you did not like what you heard."
Then Rademacher spoke not as a school board member but as "a person of this community."
"I'm so sad that what we've done is divide our community with absolutes," Rademacher said. "And it's not good."
Other community leaders, including Sheriff Chris Kaber, Commissioner Derrick DeGroot, and Jennifer Little and Valeree Lane from Klamath County Public Health, also sat in on the forum.
Szymoniak, other school leaders and community leaders who attended lingered and continued to answer questions in from those in attendance for another hour after the event's conclusion.
The second town hall is scheduled for Thursday night at 5 p.m. at Mazama High School. The first day of school is currently scheduled for Tuesday, September 7.