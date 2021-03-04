Klamath County School District is asking the state to allow its students to return to the classroom for a full in-person schedule on April 5.
Board members met for a special board meeting Thursday morning where they unanimously voted to approve a resolution to send a letter to Gov. Kate Brown, asking her to make adjustments to Ready Schools Safe Learners that would allow all K-12 students the option to return to a full day of in-person instruction. Students would continue to have the opportunity to attend school virtually.
Board members cited the educational and mental health toll on some students who are not attending a full slate of in-person classes.
The letter asks for adjustments to Ready Schools Safe Learners be modified for cohorts and social distancing for schools in counties that meet the following criteria:
- School employees had the opportunity to complete vaccinations
- Safe guards of sanitization, masks, and social distancing of nine feet are enforced
- There is no confirmed spread of COVID-19 in schools
- Local public health authority has approved school’s blueprint
Employees of Klamath County schools were offered vaccines at clinics in January and February.
All other RSSL qualifications would remain in place such as the use of masks, sanitization protocols, and quarantining cohorts as needed, according to the letter.
The Klamath Falls City school board may consider a similar resolution in the future, but according to superintendent Paul Hillyer,the board has not voted on a resolution at this time due to the search for a new superintendent.