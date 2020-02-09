Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Crystal Apple Awards
KCSD

On April 14, five teachers and three classified staff will be honored at the Klamath County School District Crystal Apple gala at the Ross Ragland Theater, according to a news release.

The Crystal Apple is given to KCSD staff who inspire and help students of all backgrounds and abilities. A nominee can be a teacher, a counselor or a classified employee who has been with the district for at least three years.

Community members are welcome and encouraged to submit nominations.

“This is an excellent opportunity for people to recognize and thank those special educators who make a positive impact on the lives of our students,” said KCSD Superintendent Glen Szymoniak.

To be nominated, the teacher or staff member must:

n Work for the Klamath County School District for at least three years

n Inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities

n Play an active and useful role in the community as well as the school

n Be poised, articulate and possess the energy to withstand a taxing schedule

Crystal Apple Award nomination forms can be filled out and submitted online at https://bit.ly/2tFsvMx, or submitted directly to Stephanie Bland, Klamath County School District, 2845 Greensprings Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97601; blands@kcsd.k12.or.us. A PDF copy of the form and links to the online nomination form also are available on the KCSD website at www.kcsd.k12.or.us. All nominations are due no later than Feb. 21.

