Do you have a child who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1? If so, it’s time to register for kindergarten.
Klamath County School District is hosting Kindergarten Roundup at its elementary schools from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 21.
Because of COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, elementary schools are offering curbside, drive-through registration. Principals and teachers will provide registration forms for families to fill out on site. If possible, parents should bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of address. These will be copied by staff on site and returned. All families will receive a free educational gift bag.
If you are registering with Gearhart School in Bly, contact Tracey Christensen at 541-274-0466 for the day and time.
Registration also is available online at each school’s website. If you are uncertain about your school attendance area, go to the KCSD website — www.kcsd.k12.or.us — and click on the “School Boundary Map” link in the left hand column. Klamath County School District has 13 elementary schools: Stearns, Ferguson, Shasta, Peterson, Keno, Henley, Malin, Merrill, Bonanza, Chiloquin, Gilchrist, Gearhart, and Great Basin Homeschool.