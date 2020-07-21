The Klamath County School District will host a series of community forums for parents interested in learning about their school’s reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.
The forums will provide parents a chance to hear from district administrators and school principals and ask specific questions about their school’s plan to reopen under a hybrid-learning model, which balances face-to-face classroom instruction with distance learning at home.
The 2020-21 school year for students is scheduled to begin Aug. 31. Schools statewide have been closed since March 16 to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“We want to get kids back to school as much as possible and as soon as possible,” said Glen Szymoniak, superintendent of the Klamath County School District. “Our biggest limiting factors in fully reopening all of our schools is space in our classrooms and the means to safely transport students.”
The district has received letters and comments from parents demanding the district fully reopen so their children can be back in school full time. At schools where it may be possible to get all students back every day, the district will be working with the principal and community to make that happen, Szymoniak said.
“We have prepared a plan that meets the requirements of the law,” he said. “Our plan brings students back to school while also giving the district time to make modifications to facilities and adjust our transportation plan. The goal is to bring as many students back as we can while still adhering to the requirements set by the state.”
The district’s plan must follow Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order and Oregon Department of Education "Ready Schools, Safe Learners" guidance that provides clear health and safety reopening requirements and protocols.
People appear to be misled by the word “guidance,” Szymoniak said. Under the governor’s executive order, the district must follow the required parts of ODE’s guidance. The 47-page document includes both requirements and recommendations.
“People are under the impression the district has more decision-making authority than it does,” he added. “If the district does not follow the requirements set up by the Oregon Department of Education, we could lose funding and we could be held liable for COVID-19-related tragedies.”
In addition to hybrid-instruction, the district will also make homeschool and full-distance learning options available, according to the district.