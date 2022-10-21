KCSD board meetin Oct. 20, 2022

The Klamath County School District board meets to discuss a new playground, gymnasiums and other improvements at county schools ahead of its meeting Thursday, Oct. 20.

 Molly O'Brien/Herald & News

Following the onset of the pandemic, the federal government set aside generous funds on behalf of educational institutions for states to utilize for K-12 education.

At the Klamath County School District (KCSD) board meeting Thursday, Oct. 20 the board announced its annual financial report for the fiscal year of 2022-23, which included some ways in which the board has decided to spend those COVID-relief dollars.

