Following the onset of the pandemic, the federal government set aside generous funds on behalf of educational institutions for states to utilize for K-12 education.
At the Klamath County School District (KCSD) board meeting Thursday, Oct. 20 the board announced its annual financial report for the fiscal year of 2022-23, which included some ways in which the board has decided to spend those COVID-relief dollars.
The district reported utilizing Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) II and ESSER III funds to implement improvement projects at the Crater Lake Learning Center, Henley Middle, Chiloquin and Bonanza schools.
The Crater Lake Learning Center is under renovation, which will be covered by ESSER II funding and will cost an estimated $500,000. Dennis Clague, KCSD director of business services, reported the project is underway.
Bonanza and Chiloquin schools are planned to receive new gymnasiums, which will total $9 million overall.
Funds are currently being utilized from ESSER II for the Chiloquin gym and ESSER III for the Bonanaza gym. Clague said the district hopes to transfer funding from ESSER III, which ends Sept. 30, 2024, to the ESSER II funds, which continue through Sept. 30, 2023, so the two gymnasiums might open simultaneously and sooner.
The board also took the next steps on another project in Chiloquin — the building of a new playground.
In April 2022, KCSD came to an agreement with the Trust for Public Land for the purpose of building a new playground at Chiloquin Elementary.
During the Thursday night meeting, board members unanimously approved the final resolution for equipment installation and assumed fiscal responsibility for the project.
Board member John Rademacher applauded the work on these projects, saying the project called for “a lot of work, lot of coordination, and [those involved] did a great job.”
In addition to these financial reports, the board also announced the undertaking of the annual audit, conducted by KDP Certified Public Accounts. The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) is also executing an audit on behalf of the district’s Special Services and IDEA funding.
Clague said the outcome of these audits is likely to be “favorable” and increase opportunities in terms of improving and updating educational practices.
Superintendent Glen Szymoniak reported some additional favorable changes which have been implemented in some of the district’s elementary schools.
The superintendent said he had visited Shasta, Merrill and Ferguson elementary schools and spoken with instructors regarding the reduced class sizes.
Szymoniak said the teachers had already begun to see improvements in their students’ aptitude for learning and that the implementation of the project-based learning classes — consisting of science and art courses — has made a positive impact on the students who already love the classes.
The superintendent also touched on the successes of the district’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.
KCSD has partnered with Klamath Community College and Oregon Tech, as well as a few community businesses in the Basin, to offer dual-credit coursework for county high school students. Szymoniak said their CTE courses are the “envy of other Southern Oregon districts.”