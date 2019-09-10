For the fifth year in a row, the Klamath County School District has received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
The district was one of only 20 of 197 school districts statewide to receive the award, considered to be the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.
An impartial committee spent six months reviewing the district’s financial report for fiscal year ending June 30, 2018. The comprehensive report replaces a standard audit.
“The preparation of this report was a team effort,” said Renée Ferguson, KCSD’s director of business services.
“It’s reflective of better fiscal management and can assist with achieving a higher bond rating. I am thankful to work with such high-caliber professionals.”
KCSD Superintendent Glen Szymoniak called striving to achieve the CAFR Certificate of Achievement an ambitious goal.
“It represents the district’s determination to earn public trust by demonstrating outstanding fiduciary responsibility in managing public funds,” he said. “Actually achieving that level of stewardship year after year is a mark of excellence for our business office and its leadership. We are motivated to attain this goal into the future.”