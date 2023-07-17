Klamath County Rotary Club celebrated 100 years of service Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Running Y Resort.
Klamath County Rotarians stand to sing the Rotary club anthem at the centennial celebration Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Running Y Resort.
Klamath County Rotarian Don Boyd thanks Carol Fellows for her service to the community at the club's centennial celebration Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Running Y Resort.
Klamath County Rotarians gathered at the Running Y Resort on Saturday night to celebrate the club’s 100 years of service to the community it serves.
Over the course of the past century, Klamath County Rotary Club has proved to be a pillar in the Klamath Basin, with efforts focused on circumstantial betterment of all residents.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.