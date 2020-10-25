Nine Klamath County high school robotics teams will compete in the first of four tournaments Sunday as part of the Basin Bash VEX League. The Klamath County league is offering the only in-person robotics tournaments for students this fall in Oregon.
Because of the pandemic, Basin Bash VEX League is open only to Klamath County School District high school teams at this time. Spooktacular, the first of four competitions will be from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Mazama High School. Spectators are not allowed, but are invited to watch the event on Facebook Live. The final tournament — the New Year Knockout on Jan. 22 — will be the league championship.
At this first scrimmage, five teams from Mazama and four teams from Henley will compete. Teams from Lost River and Bonanza are expected to compete at the next three events.
Laura Nickerson, teacher and robotics coach at Mazama, is organizing the Basin Bash League’s in-person tournaments. All other events in Oregon are being conducted virtually.
COVID-19 case rates prevent Henley and Mazama students from attending school in person, however, exceptions are made for CTE (career and technical education) courses. Students at Lost River and Bonanza schools are attending in-person classes because the small, rural schools qualify to open under state exception metrics.
Mazama High School’s advanced robotics students are allowed to come into the classroom to work a few days a week on the days they don’t have online courses. Nickerson also hosts all-team Zoom meetings every other week so students can share progress, critique and socialize. Henley High School’s robotics club meets in-person on Fridays, said Kristi Lebkowsky, a Henley teacher and robotics coach. The number of Henley teams participating this year has doubled from last year.