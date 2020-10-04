Klamath County residents gathered Thursday night at the Klamath County Fairgrounds to express to elected officials their frustrations about COVID-19 restrictions.
Klamath County Commissioners Kelley Minty Morris and Derrick DeGroot attended, along with State Rep. E. Werner Reschke and State Sen. Dennis Linthicum.
In a photo posted on Reschke’s Facebook page, as well as in other photos taken at the event, no face masks were visible.
The gathering was held in the event center on the fairgrounds, a large but enclosed space. People in the audience were seated alongside one another, much closer than the 6-foot distance recommended by public health officials.
The event was organized by a group called the Klamath County Patriots. According to a flyer for the event, their mission includes protecting against “radical groups enacting hate and violence and who seek to impose conditions that promote inequality of race, religion, gender and political view.”
One goal of the event was to “stop government overreach,” according to the flyer.
Reached by this newspaper, organizers with Klamath County Patriots declined to comment on the event. Kelley Minty Morris did not return requests for comment.
DeGroot said several people spoke at the event, including himself. Some pointed to the fact that Klamath County is in the same phase of reopening as Marion County, which has had 4,848 cases of COVID-19 to Klamath’s 300 as of Saturday. DeGroot spoke about his belief that kids should be back in schools and that the state’s restrictions of schools are too strict, he said.
“Though I believe we have some local school leaders doing their very, very best, we’re still restricted by metrics that are put in place at a state level, and it’s time to get past that and look for ways to put kids back in school,” he told the H&N.
In Reschke’s post, he called Thursday night’s event a “protest.” He also said on Facebook “together we can make freedom ring once again throughout Klamath County and all of Oregon.”
DeGroot said he felt safe without his mask, despite the fact that it violated the statewide mask mandate for public, indoor spaces.
“I can tell you I was there, I watched people interacting, and I felt like it was a very safe environment,” he said.
Overall, DeGroot felt the event went well and that it’s “healthy for people to get together and try to figure out how we get through this together.”
Klamath County Public Health spokesperson Valeree Lane said her office fielded a lot of calls from concerned citizens about the gathering. She said the reality is that everyone makes choices each day that affect themselves and the people around them.
She pointed to a 30-case spike in COVID-19 cases in Klamath County two weeks ago, with 27 of them tied to just one large holiday gathering.
“We’ve seen the repercussions of people not following guidance,” she said.
Still, Lane said there are no current consequences in effect for disobeying the state mask mandate and event restrictions. She said it’s up to each person to do what’s right.
“We’re each one responsible for our own health and that of those we’re around,” she said.