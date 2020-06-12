Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 48, on Friday, June 12, according to a news release.
Of the 48 cases, 36 have recovered. There are twelve active cases in Klamath County. As of June 11, 3,934 Klamath County tests had been processed by laboratories.
Thursdy marked the highest number of new cases reported in Oregon since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the community can help limit the spread of COVID-19 through personal actions. These include maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others, frequently washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available, covering coughs and sneezes, staying home when sick. Most importantly, know how and when a properly worn face covering may be used when physical distancing cannot be maintained. A World Health Organization video on the topic is available at https://youtu.be/ciUniZGD4tY.
For updates on COVID-19 information, visit http://publichealth.klamathcounty.org/coronavirus. The Oregon Health Authority is no longer providing detailed information on weekends, which will find KCPH’s COVID-19 webpages updated Monday through Friday.