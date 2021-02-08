Klamath County Public Health officials reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Monday. The local case count is 2,689.
This week’s total is nine. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.
It is anticipated that in Tuesday's news release from the Governor’s Office that Klamath County will move from "extreme risk" to "high risk" in the statewide risk level framework.
If the county moves into a "high risk" level, restaurants and bars would be allowed to reopen indoor dining at a maximum of 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is smaller. Indoor gyms, pools, theaters and museums — currently limited to six customers total if they're larger than 500 square feet and one customer total if they're smaller than 500 square feet — would be able to open at 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is smaller.
Outdoor dining capacity would increase from 50 to 75 people. Outdoor capacity at places of worship would be increased to 200 people, and funeral home capacity both indoors and outdoors would increase by 50 people. Outdoor gardens would increase from 50 to 75 people, and outdoor social gatherings of eight people instead of six would be allowed.
In the previous two weeks, Klamath County had 131 cumulative cases.
To move from "extreme risk" Klamath County had to have less than 200 cases per 100,000 population. Klamath County has a population of about 68,000, which becomes 68% of 200 for movement. That number is 136.
Another factor for movement is case positivity rate. Movement to High Risk required two weeks below 10% test positivity. The last two weeks were 5.8% and 7.1%, respectively.