Klamath County Public Health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday, bringing the local count to 268.

This week’s count is 25.

KCPH Director Jennifer Little encourages everyone to get a flu shot this fall. It’s likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both spread this fall and winter. Healthcare systems could be overwhelmed treating both patients with flu and patients with COVID-19. This means getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever.

Little is also promoting following CDC guidelines in keeping yourself and the community safe and healthy, including washing hands, social distancing and wearing masks.

