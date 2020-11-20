Klamath County Public Health officials reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Friday. The local case count is 658.
This week’s total cases are 130. Investigations continue, but preliminary information indicates spread was due to workplace, social events and household spread.
There have been a number of tests administered this week and there is a lag in receiving results, as tests are processed in the laboratory. Those awaiting results should stay home, as should those who have been informed by others that they have been exposed. KCPH is working through the weekend to make contact with those who are positive and confirmed close contacts.
To protect yourself:
Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.
To protect others around you:
Cover coughs and sneezes.
Stay home when sick.
Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.