Klamath County Public Health officials reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Friday, bringing the local count to 272.
This week’s count is 29.
“More than 20 of this week’s cases can be traced back to one large gathering,” said KCPH Director Jennifer Little. “There were few masks in use and very little social distancing. Many of us have missed being with our friends and extended families, but we cannot have community health compromised in this manner.”
Little stressed that complying with social distancing, mask use and gathering size guidelines, along with frequent handwashing, goes a long way toward promoting the health and safety of yourself and others.
Information specific to Klamath County can be found at https://www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data.