Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report three new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday, April 23, bringing the total to 36. The total includes 13 active cases and 23 recoveries. In addition to these positive lab results, there have been 1,506 negative tests in Klamath County.
It is important that community members continue to stay home, practice social or physical distancing of six feet, disinfect surfaces, and frequently wash their hands. Now that COVID-19 is in the community, these actions are urgent to prevent further spread.