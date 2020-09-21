Klamath County Public Health officials reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday, bringing the local count to 275.
This week’s count is two. Last week’s count, including one case announced Monday, was 30.
“This is a pivotal week for the county,” said KCPH Director Jennifer Little. “We must be vigilant in reducing the spread of the virus. We are tracing cases back to known sources, but people are taking risks by attending large gatherings and ignoring the need to social distance and wear masks.”
Little stressed that complying with social distancing, mask use and gathering size guidelines, along with frequent handwashing, goes a long way toward promoting the health and safety of yourself and others.
Information specific to Klamath County can be found at https://www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data.