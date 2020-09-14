Klamath County Public Health officials report three new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the local count to 246.
This week’s count is three.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended its air quality advisory through Thursday. Local air quality will fluctuate between hazardous and unhealthy. Some symptoms, like dry cough, sore throat, and difficulty breathing can be caused by both wildfire smoke exposure and COVID-19.
At least 10% of statewide emergency department visits since last Thursday were due to asthma-like symptoms.
For those who are feeling anxious or depressed, with the compounding traumas of wildfires, smoke and COVID-19, KCPH Director Jennifer Little recommends touching base with behavioral health resources, such as Klamath Basin Behavioral Health and The Klamath Tribes Youth and Family Guidance Center.