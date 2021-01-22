Klamath County Public Health officials reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The local case count is 2,525.
This week’s total is 96. The reporting week runs from Sunday through Saturday.
To protect yourself:
• Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
• Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
• Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.
To protect others around you:
• Cover coughs and sneezes.
• Stay home when sick.
• Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.