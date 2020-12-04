Klamath County Public Health officials report 151 new cases of COVID-19 and another death in the community due to COVID-19. The local case count is 1,127.
The death toll is now eight, after the passing of an 82-year-old woman at her residence on December 1. She had underlying health conditions.
This week’s count is 255.
“In the last 24 hours more than 150 new positive cases have been reported to KCPH,” said Director Jennifer Little. “This volume of new cases exceeds our capacity to continue to follow up on all cases within 24 hours. All positive cases will continue to receive calls from public health but it may take days before you hear from us, as we work through new case investigations in a prioritized manner based on risk. We will no longer be following up with close contacts, unless they are determined to be high risk."
Little said webpages have been created for those who have tested positive and their close contacts. Links can be found at the top of the http://publichealth.klamathcounty.org/coronavirus page.
“We are asking those who have tested positive to let their close contacts know of their exposure. A close contact is someone who has been within six feet of a positive individual for 15 or more cumulative minutes, with or without a mask,” Little said.
To protect yourself:
Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.
To protect others around you:
Cover coughs and sneezes.
Stay home when sick.
Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.