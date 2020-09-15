Klamath County Public Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday. Eight of them were children and the cases were traced back to family or close family friends at social gatherings.
KCPH spokesperson Valeree Lane said the spike is cases affects school re-opening, although she emphasized that the eight children contracting COIVD has nothing to do with schools.
With fifteen cases reported in the first two days of this week, Klamath County no longer meets the re-opening metrics for the rest of students to return to on-campus classes.
As the state metric applies to the population size of Klamath County, the community cannot exceed seven cases per week and entirely re-open schools.
Counties must remain below that case number for three consecutive weeks to re-open schools, so Lane said they’re now working to achieve re-opening in October.
Lane said Tuesday’s cases should serve as a reminder to the community that the virus is still here and to continue to follow guidelines, such as wearing masks and washing hands.
Still, Lane said the fact that these cases all trace back to other known cases means that people shouldn’t panic that the virus is loose in the community.
“People don’t need to worry about the virus in our community running rampant,” she said.
Lane doesn’t predict Oregon Governor Kate Brown putting Klamath County on her COVID-19 watch list due to the low numbers in the county leading up to Tuesday’s spike and because each of Tuesday’s cases trace back to a known case.
Lane is not projecting any further spikes this week and called Tuesday an anomaly.
KCPH announced three new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Last week Klamath County saw four new cases and only one new case the first week of September.