Klamath County Commissioners Donnie Boyd and Derrick DeGroot were re-elected Tuesday, receiving 58% and 65% of the votes in their respective races by the end of the night, avoiding November runoffs in both races.
Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber won 63% of the vote over challenger from within the sheriff’s office Daren Krag and a former Oregon State Police officer who served with Kaber, John Mogle. Kaber will be the sole candidate on the November ballot after earning over 50% of the primary vote.
Kaber released a statement about his victory Tuesday night, stating, “With tonight’s overwhelming results it’s clear the voters of Klamath County believe that the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is on the correct path in the rebuilding we began when I took office in January 2017. I am humbled and honored at the tremendous support that people have shown in the face of divisive tactics used by my main opponent in this primary. I feel the people of Klamath County have made their feelings known.”
Both Boyd and DeGroot said they’re excited to continue the work they started four years ago.
“I am looking forward to working for the citizens of Klamath County for another four years,” Boyd said.
DeGroot said he had a small gathering to watch the results come in Tuesday night, but now it’s time to get back to work.
“I’m very excited to continue to serve the people of Klamath County for the next four years. I appreciate everybody’s overwhelming support,” he said. “It was a great victory for our campaign.”
In the crowded race for United States Congressional District 2, Cliff Bentz was elected the Republican nominee Tuesday night, beating out Knute Buehler, Jimmy Crumpacker and Jason Atkinson in the field of eleven Republican candidates. Bentz received 31% of Klamath’s vote by the end of Tuesday night and 30% of the statewide vote, clinching the nomination for the seat long held by Greg Walden, who is retiring.
Although Buehler was the runner up with 22% of the statewide vote, by 9:30 Tuesday night Buehler conceded the race in a press release stating, “Cliff is a good man and a strong legislator. His deep roots in CD will serve us all well in Congress. I strongly endorse Cliff and encourage all Republicans to rally behind him to keep CD2 Republican in 2020. Congrats to Cliff, his family and all his supporters.”
Bentz posted on Facebook thanking voters, writing, “Being elected to represent the Republicans of CD2 in the 2020 race for congress is one of the most humbling experiences of my life. It’s an incredible honor to follow in Congressman Walden’s footsteps. Just as he has done, I will do my best to represent and uphold the values of CD 2 and Rural Oregon.”
The Democratic race was close, with Alex Spenser holding onto a thin lead over Nick Heuertz. Although Klamath Falls’ own Spenser beat Heuertz by about 5% in Klamath County, the race was closer in other counties, where initial reporting in Lake County had Spenser in the lead by just 1%. Wednesday afternoon Spenser was leading by just over 1% statewide, or about 880 votes.
Still, Spenser is confident she has won the nomination and will be facing Bentz for the seat in November. She said she’s grateful for the support and the kindness she’s received during her campaign.
“It’s amazing to me over 20,000 people cast their vote for me,” she said.
In the U.S. Senate race, where Jeff Merkley is seeking re-election, Joe Rae Perkins won Klamath and the rest of Oregon’s vote to be the Republican nominee, securing 49% of Oregon’s Republican votes.
Jamie McLeod-Skinner won 45% of votes in the Democratic race for Secretary of State in Klamath County, but finished third statewide. Mark Hass won statewide by a thin margin of about 2,000 votes over Shemia Fagan. Kim Thatcher won the Republican nomination in Klamath and statewide.
Joe Biden was chosen as the Democratic presidential nominee in Klamath County with 70% of the vote in a field where his opponents have all ended their campaigns. Donald Trump won 97% of the Republican votes for presidential nominee where he was running unopposed.
Sheryl Hatcher was elected Klamath County Surveyor, a position she was appointed to in December of 2019. She ran unopposed.