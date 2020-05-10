Klamath County Public Works Department announced construction and maintenance plans starting on May 11 on two sites in Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
Construction crews will be conducting waterline work at the intersection of Shasta Way and Derby Street, as well as sanitary sewer trenchless maintenance in multiple locations in the Klamath Falls Suburban Area.
Flagging stations will be set up at the end of the work zones, and delays are expected to be as much as 20 minutes for the motoring public while work is being conducted. Commuters are urged to find alternative travel routes if possible.
For more information contact the Klamath County Public Works Department at 541-883-4696.