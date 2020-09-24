Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials issued a request for quotations seeking isolation and quarantine opportunities in the county, according to a news release.
“We are seeking to contract for accommodations for the purposes of quarantine and isolation of Klamath County residents,” said KCPH Director Jennifer Little. “Isolation and quarantine are imperative to the protection of community health for individuals diagnosed or at risk of communicable diseases that pose a significant public health risk and are unable to adhere to recommendations for quarantine or isolation.”
She noted this is particularly relevant now with COVID-19 being at the forefront of everyone’s minds, but that isolation and quarantine are elements of Public Health practice that can occur at any time with communicable diseases.
Little said she was hopeful to hear from a variety of lodging providers, including traditional hotels and motels and individuals who host rooms in their homes or rental spaces.
All quotes will need to provide a minimum of one space reserved for Public Health, a stated refundable damages deposit, and rates for daily, weekly and monthly accommodations. A minimum of a one-year agreement is sought and facilities must be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.
The request can be found at the top of the KCPH webpage: publichealth.klamathcounty.org. For more information call 541-882-8846.