Due to a change made by Oregon Health Authority, Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) will no longer publish numbers for active cases and recoveries.
KCPH will continue to reach out to Klamath County cases about resolution of symptoms. This allows clinical staff to make recommendations to end quarantine and isolation. It also provides the greatest benefit to the community. However, a statewide change has made the number of active cases less accurate.
“Oregon Health Authority changed its approach to recoveries on June 24,” said KCPH Director Jennifer Little. “Previously, people were considered recovered three days after the resolution of all symptoms. Now, the assumption is made the case is resolved in 60 days. This means that all active cases from June 24 onward remain active for 60 days.”
Little continued: “It’s an unfortunate change, because from a community service perspective it artificially inflates active cases. The new process no longer provides a direct correlation between length of illness and recovery.”
KCPH’s COVID-19 webpage http://publichealth.klamathcounty.org/coronavirus provides numerous resources. The http://www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data page has Klamath County-specific information, such as a timeline of cases and testing numbers.