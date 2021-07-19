An eastern Klamath County property owner was allegedly shooting near fire crews working on the Bootleg Fire on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said.
At around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of “shots heard” near the 31000 block of Godowa Springs Road, north of Beatty, an online county dispatch log showed.
Sheriff’s deputies, Forest Service Law Enforcement officers and Oregon State Police made contact with the property owner involved and charged them with unlawful use of a weapon and menacing with a firearm, the sheriff’s office said in a release.
The office isn’t publicly identifying the property owner at this time, said Brandon Fowler, the sheriff’s office’s public information officer.
Those returning to previously evacuated areas should “exercise extreme caution with firearms” as fire crews and damage assessment teams will be in the area for many weeks, a release from the sheriff’s office stated.
The sheriff’s office will also continue to patrol the fire area to deter potential looting.
Some areas around and within parts of the fire perimeter have been reopened to returning residents — but not to the general public, the sheriff’s office said. Returning property owners should minimize travel and stay away from areas where crews are actively working the fire.