With the voter registration deadline approaching, Klamath County Clerk Rochelle Long on Wednesday addressed rumors — both local and nationwide — about November’s general election.
In August, budget cuts to the U.S. Postal Service, combined with COVID-19-fueled drives to increase mail-in voting, spurred uncertainty in the accuracy and fairness of the November general election. Many feared they wouldn’t receive their ballots in time to vote, that their votes wouldn’t be counted, or that the votes would be manipulated.
Long and her office are in touch with the regional postal service director in Portland weekly. She is not aware of any planned delays for ballots arriving via mail, or problems with people having the opportunity to vote.
“However, that being said, because the worry is out there — this is always an option for people — but if they don’t have it by (October) 20, please contact our office because they should definitely have it by then,” she said. “And there may be just something going on with their voter registration where we got returned mail or something.”
The majority of Klamath County ballots are returned via drop sites, according to Long. However, more people mailed their ballots for this year’s May primary since the state Legislature approved prepaid postage on ballots in February.
That means people don’t need to pay for postage on their ballots.
Still, Long knows many people are skeptical of returning their ballots via mail. She encourages people to vote the way they feel most comfortable.
She is aware of rumps that people will plan to camp out at ballot boxes and watch people drop off their votes. She noted people are allowed to do that as long as they do not prevent people from voting or tell them how to vote.
She has added safety precautions for staff who will collect ballots from boxes. They will have bright yellow vests with Klamath County badges. She has also added a lock to the duffel bags that collected ballots go into, and the key will be held at the clerk’s office.
There are 10 ballot drop boxes in Klamath County and most of them are checked several times a day.
Ballot boxes in the outlying areas of Klamath County are mostly set up at places like post offices and locked at night. If the boxes fill up, which Long said has happened, people call and her office empties them.
Long emphasized that the county has an election security plan that must be approved by the state. An emergency phone number linked to a county cell phone is posted on ballot boxes in case people need to report an emergency.
Despite calls across the country for law enforcement to man ballot boxes to ensure they aren’t tampered with, Long said that will not happen in Klamath County.
“There’s no possible way to have them sit there all day with a ballot box. That’s why we have that emergency number on there, and if something happens, call that,” she said. “We have had emergencies in Klamath County, so we are prepared for it. We don’t like them. But we are prepared for it.”
Still, ballot boxes aren’t foolproof, said Long.
“That’s just a fact. That being said ... the ballot boxes are set up where you can’t — on the ones in town, you can’t cut a lock off of them or anything like that. They’re an inset key thing, so it would be harder. The ones out in rural areas, they’re monitored.”
Long also encourages those who want to verify their ballot was picked up from a drop site or received in the mail to call her office or use the online tool My Vote on the Secretary of State’s website at https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/vr/showVoterSearch.do.
Each ballot has a bar code unique to each registered voter. If someone voted twice, Long said they catch that and the vote is only counted once. Long’s office will also send the voter a letter stating the elections office is aware they attempted to vote twice and that only one was counted.
Long said duplicate voting hasn’t been a big concern at her office. Of the rare instances she’s had more than one ballot returned for an individual, she said it’s often an accident. Most cases it’s people who changed parties or addresses ahead of the primary election and a ballot had already been sent out.
Most often with people who intentionally attempt to vote twice, Long will see that they voted in two separate counties or separate states.
The process
The election process is open to the public to observe. When people come in, Long gives them a paper titled “Life of a ballot.” It chronicles what happens to a ballot, from the moment a voter drops it in a box or in the mail to when elections staff scans it into the tally system.
The informational sheet outlines checks and balances in place, such as video surveillance in the tally room and the fact that the tally system is not connected to the internet.
Because the signature on each ballot must be verified, Long said it’s difficult for people to fraudulently vote under someone else’s name.
Before a ballot is not accepted due to an unverified signature, it goes through three people at the election office. The elections staff is trained by a fraud specialist and scrutinizes the signatures on every ballot.
“We do look at curvature, all that stuff. Three of us have to say ‘Okay, I just really can’t find anything on that signature that matches, this really, truly has changed,’” Long said.
If none of them can find any similarities between the signature on file and the signature on the ballot, the office sends that voter a letter, explaining they have 14 days to correct the problem.
The doors to the room where the ballots are kept is controlled by electronic key fobs, which allows for them to track who has been inside.
If someone picks up a ballot at the election office, Long said they print out a ballot for that person. They don’t just have ballots sitting around the office.
The last day to register to vote is October 13. People can update their voter information up until election day if they’re already registered.