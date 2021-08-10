Health officials in Klamath County are preparing for an increase of local coronavirus cases as the highly contagious delta variant of the virus fuels a new surge in COVID-19.
Deschutes and Jackson counties have already seen that surge, and it is expected to soon impact Sky Lakes Medical Center. According to the hospital, COVID-19 patients are younger and sicker than in prior surges — indicating the current variant is more dangerous than the previous — placing increased strain on hospital employees in an already tight labor market.
Tom Hottman, public information officer at Sky Lakes Medical Center, said a spike at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford and at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend may be the “canary in the coal mine” for Klamath Falls.
The Oregon Health Authority is aware of 61 cases associated with the ongoing outbreak in Medford, and St. Charles in Bend currently has 29 COVID-19 patients, the hospital said during a virtual town hall on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the OHA added 60 more hospitalizations from yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 635, the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients that Oregon has recorded to date.
”The number of hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients has surpassed the previous pandemic high set back in November. This is alarming and an urgent call to action if you have not yet been vaccinated,” OHA director, Patrick Allen said in Tuesday’s release.
Yesterday, the OHA reported 46 new cases for Klamath County, 21 more cases than were reported on Aug. 6.
Local cases are up, patients are younger and sicker
As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, there were seven COVID-19 patients at Sky Lakes, Hottman said. That number is down from nine patients Monday, and up from two patients at about the same time last week.
Klamath County has experienced a seven day daily average of 13 cases as of Aug. 9, according to the OHA. For Jackson County, that number is 93 cases, and for Deschutes County, that number is 65 cases.
So far, in the month of August, Klamath County has clocked 135 cases as of Monday.
As the local numbers have increased, the types of patients coming to the hospital with COVID-19 are different from other points during the pandemic, possibly an indication that the delta surge is beginning to creep in.
“We’re seeing more patients who are generally younger and sicker, requiring more and more resources,” Hottman said.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in recent weeks, with young people aged 18-49 accounting for the largest increase.
Vaccines save lives
Since April, Hottman said, more than 95% of the COVID-19 patients at Sky Lakes have not been vaccinated.
According to national statistics, more than 99% of recent deaths due to COVID-19 were among the unvaccinated, and the unvaccinated also accounted for 97% of hospitalizations linked to the virus.
Although vaccines are free, safe and effective at preventing death and hospitalization from COVID-19, motivating people to get vaccinated has posed difficult, Hottman said. However, he added vaccination rates have slightly increased in recent weeks, possibly motivated by the current spike in cases both regionally and nationally.
While this seems to be the case, vaccine rates among some demographics continue to lag, Hottman said.
“The reasons are as varied as those who are reluctant. We understand they may have questions or concerns, and we respect that,” Hottman said. “But there are easily available answers and the evidence is overwhelming that vaccinations are safe and effective and can prevent serious illness and hospitalization.”
“The chances of getting COVID-19 are almost certain if you’re not vaccinated, and minuscule if you are. And your symptoms will be less severe,” Hottman said.
Surges in Klamath County lag behind other counties
In the past, Klamath Falls has experienced past surges of the virus weeks after surrounding counties.
According to Valeree Lane, public information officer for Klamath County Public Health, Klamath County typically lags behind Jackson County when it comes to a spike in communicable diseases. Additionally, it is not uncommon for people to move back and forth between Klamath and Jackson counties, given the shared region, she said.
In the past, Lane said, when Jackson County would see a spike in a communicable disease such as chlamydia, for example, Klamath County could expect to experience a similar spike, but with a delay of about two weeks. The same has occurred with COVID spikes throughout the pandemic, Lane said.
This time around, the spike in Medford has yet to cross into Klamath County, an unusual situation that does not necessarily mean there will not be a spike in the Basin.
”There is some sort of interesting twist to things right now, but we just don’t know what that is yet,” Lane said of the lag.
The delta variant is here locally
The Oregon Health Authority and Jackson County Public Health are investigating the Medford hospital outbreak, and after a sample of the cases were sequenced, all were identified as the delta variant, the OHA reported.
The CDC reports the far more transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus accounts for an estimated 83% of all cases in the nation. In Oregon, the Delta variant accounts for around 80% of all new cases, according to the OHA.
Local health officials said that given the prevalence of the delta variant statewide, it is almost certainly circulating in Klamath County, however, no data is currently available showing the precise percentage of cases attributed to delta locally.
Sky Lakes is prepared for surge, but staff concerned
Sky Lakes currently has a COVID-19 isolation unit set up to accommodate 20 patients, and has a second unit set up with the same amount of space if the first one gets full, Hottman added. “I’m confident we could open a third unit if required, but let us hope that’s not necessary,” he said.
During previous surges, Sky Lakes was prepared to open up a second isolation unit for COVID-19 patients, however, fortunately the numbers did not get high enough to warrant such action.
This time around, hospital staff are concerned that the current surge will be more severe given the increased transmissibility of the delta variant — and in conjunction with vaccine hesitancy — could put extra strain on an already strained hospital staff.
”If an employee is infected with COVID-19, even if they are not severely ill, it will likely mean a period of quarantine away from work,” Hottman said. “That places more strain on other employees in an already short labor market, and contributes to burning out employees who are left working.”
”Doctors and nurses (at Sky Lakes) have been battling COVID-19 for 15-plus months, and they’re getting tired,” Hottman said. “The delta variant has many staff worried because it is more dangerous. And Hospitalization from COVID-19 is largely preventable with vaccinations.”
Come Sept. 30, a new rule, instituted by the state, will require health care personnel to either get vaccinated, or undergo regular testing. Gov. Kate Brown is expected to announce another statewide mask mandate Wednesday during a press conference, yet another indication that a new surge has arrived.
