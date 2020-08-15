Klamath County is updating its Transportation System Plan (TSP) to guide transportation investment through 2040 and is seeking public input, according to a news release.
The TSP is key to managing the County's changing transportation demands, due to population growth, economic development, and changing commute patterns.
Klamath County's updated TSP will include all forms of transportation in the County, including vehicles, transit, walking, bicycling, rail, and air, and will incorporate new technology to enhance safety and mobility. The TSP will identify and document transportation needs, set goals to work toward, and chart how to achieve them through projects, programs, and policies.
We invite you to participate in two opportunities to provide input on key elements of the TSP that will help shape the County’s transportation system over the next 20 years.
Klamath County will host a virtual public event on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 6-7:30 p.m., available online via www.klamathcountytsp.com. Additionally, a virtual open house will be available Aug. 20 – Sept. 3, also available at the same link.