Klamath County Public Works and other agencies have scheduled construction crews to conduct road, railroad, and waterline work for the week of May 18, according to a news release.
Travelers are urged to avoid work zones if possible, find alternate routes when available to avoid delays and for the safety of work crews. Flagging stations will be set up at the end of work zones, with delays as much as 20 minutes anticipated.
Waterline work will be conducted by the City of Klamath Falls on Shasta Way, Derby Street and Dayton.
Sanitary sewer trenchless maintenance will be conducted by the South Suburban Sanitary District at various locations in the Klamath Falls suburban area.
Various railroad work is scheduled on Klamath County railroad crossings including Tingley Lane, Washburn Way, Joe Wright Road, Cross Road, South Merrill Road, and Malone Road.
Safety upgrades are scheduled at county road and OC&E trail crossings at Altamont Drive, Summers Lane, Homedale Road, Madison Street, Kane Street, Wiard Street, and Hope Street.
Additional crack seal work will be conducted on county roads in preparation for summer chip seal work.
For more information contact the Klamath County Public Works Department at 541-883-4696.