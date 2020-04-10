The Klamath County Board of Commissioners submitted an offer of $5,000 to buy the Eternal Hills cemetery that has been up for sale since December by the state bankruptcy court’s trustee.
The trustee had previously received an offer for the full asking price of $250,000 for the cemetery in March that was met with swift backlash due to the unclear ties between the business offering to purchase the cemetery, Highlands LLC, and one of the previous owners, Robert Gordon.
After numerous people wrote to the court to object to the sale, the trustee withdrew the offer from consideration.
Since then, no other businesses have made offers on the cemetery, so Commissioner Derrick DeGroot said it was time for the county to step in.
Ultimately, Degroot said it’s the county’s goal to get the property back into private hands as soon as possible and allow a business to operate the cemetery and mortuary business. Until then, the county will work with volunteers, businesses and organizations in the area to bring the property back to its former glory so that the county can sell the property to an operator.
DeGroot said the court-appointed trustee was ready to abandon the property that wasn’t selling which would continue to tie up what the commissioner called one of the county’s “most treasured assets” in more legal battles and disrepair.
DeGroot said he’d been in constant contact with a variety of stakeholders in the cemetery, including the Department of Justice. The property underwent involuntary bankruptcy proceedings beginning in 2017.
If the sale goes through, the county can give people access to the property to get to work in a way they haven’t been able to while the cemetery’s future has been in limbo.
“Ever since I was elected, we’ve been working on blight in Klamath County and now we have one of the county’s most treasured assets in a blighted condition,” DeGroot said.
He explained it is the board’s intention not to use any taxpayer money on the property and to spruce up the cemetery using volunteers and donations.
One such donation is coming from the Enterprise Irrigation District, which is donating two years of water to get the brittle grass at the cemetery green again. Vice president of the irrigation district Mike Beeson said the district also plans to partner with a business in the community to update the pumps on the property that he believes are damaged by lack of use for years.
“It’s a very sad situation out there and has been for a while, and so this is something we can give back to the community,” Beeson said. “I think each of our board members has family members out there, so it’s kind of a personal thing in addition to being something for the community.”
Beeson said he expects to see others in the community step up as well to help restore the land.
“We would love to see that place be a beautiful location like it used to be, and I think it can be with volunteers, not only Enterprise, but other districts and other groups as well,” he said.
A group of community members has been holding various clean-up days at the cemetery for the past year and one of the organizers, Shelly Ayers, said they plan to help the county’s efforts however they can, including a tentative clean-up day the group is looking to schedule in May, assuming limitations on gatherings due to COVID-19 are lifted by then.
The county’s offer must be accepted by the trustee, which would be followed by an objection period during which people can object to the sale or submit upset bids.
“It will take time but we’re well on our way,” DeGroot said.