Klamath County has a surplus of KN95 masks to be worn to slow the spread of COVID-19. The county is offering the masks for businesses and the public, free of charge. Masks can be picked up at the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce, the Klamath Falls Downtown Association building, and the Small Business Development Center.

“The Commissioners wanted these masks to be used by the community, for the community. Medical experts are recommending mask wearing in public. We felt providing them, free of charge, to those who want them, is the right thing to do,” Klamath County Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris noted.

