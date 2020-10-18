Historic photos, objects and documents acquired recently by the Klamath County Museum will be featured in a program to be presented live at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, on Facebook, according to a news release.
The program is designed to encourage donations to the museum’s acquisition fund, which has been depleted by a series of costly acquisitions this year.
“As a matter of longstanding policy, we never use taxpayer funds to acquire artifacts for the museum,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “We appreciate it when people donate objects or photos, but sometimes we have to pay for materials we consider essential for our collection, and so we use donated funds for those situations.”
Among the objects purchased this year is an announcement of the death of Army Gen. Edward Canby in the Lava Beds during the Modoc Indian War of 1872-73.
“The announcement was published and on the street in Washington, D.C., just three days after his death in California,” Kepple said. “It’s a beautiful tribute to the general who served in the Union Army during the Civil War, then was assigned to deal with difficult Indian conflicts in the West.”
The museum has also acquired a rare photo of Gen. Frank Wheaton, who also served in the Modoc War.
Other materials to be highlighted Thursday are numerous photos, documents and objects that are pertinent to Klamath County history.
Tax-deductible donations to the museum’s acquisition fund can be made via PayPal at klamathmuseum.org, or by check to the museum at 1451 Main St., Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
For more information, contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.