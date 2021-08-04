A Gilchrist man died Monday afternoon when his vehicle crashed head-on into a semi.
Jerry Edward Anderson, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash took place on Highway 58 near its intersection with Highway 97.
According to Oregon State Police, Anderson was driving west about 3 p.m. Monday when he "failed to negotiate a corner."
His Nissa Sentra crossed over oncoming lanes and hit a guardrail, then collided head-on with a semi driven by Thomas Michael Jennings, 45, of Eugene.
Jennings was uninjured.
OSP was assisted by Oakridge Fire Department.