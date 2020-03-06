“Once you overcome the 1-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films,” Korean director Bong Joon-ho said as he accepted the Golden Globe for best foreign language film in January. The downtown Klamath County Library agrees, and will be screening Bong’s multiple-Oscar-winning dark-comedy thriller Parasite at its latest Foreign Film Night on Tuesday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release.
Parasite follows the Kim family – mother and father Chung-sook and Ki-taek, son Ki-woo and daughter Ki-jung – living in poverty in a cramped, shabby apartment in Seoul. Hustling and scamming to get by, they stumble on the perfect marks: the Parks, who hire Ki-woo as a tutor for their daughter (after Ki-woo lies about his level of education, of course). Ingratiating themselves to the Parks, the Kims aim to replace all of the wealthy family’s house staff and live the high life in the Parks’ stylish home. But how far are they willing to push this scam to keep their new lifestyle?
Parasite is rated R, in Korean with English subtitles, and runs for 2 hours, 12 minutes. Admission is free.
For fans of Foreign Film Night at the Klamath Library, many international films are available for free through Kanopy. To start checking out five free movies every month, log in with a library card barcode and library account password at klamathlibrary.kanopy.com.
For more information call 541-882-8894.