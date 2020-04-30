As a public institution, we recognize closure means some of the people who need us the most do not have access to library buildings. For the last month we have been working on a plan to reopen the Klamath County Libraries.
To protect the public and library staff, we are going to reopen the Klamath Falls downtown Library with limited services and take extra precautions. Due to their smaller size and limited staff, the branch libraries will be accessible by appointment only. All libraries will still be offering pickup of held items.
It is critical to emphasize that maintaining 6 feet of social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus. CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and keep people who may have the virus and not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.
The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for health care workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.
We will ask our patrons to follow the guidance from the CDC. We will be providing hand sanitizer at the entrance of each library and we are strongly recommending that people wear face coverings when entering the libraries.
Starting May 1st, the Klamath Falls downtown library will be open from 10 to 5, Monday through Saturday with limited services:
■ We will be limiting the number of people entering the building
■ Public computers for adults will be available by appointment only (to allow keyboards and mice to be sanitized after each use)
■ Children’s computers will be reserved for schoolwork
■ No food or drink will be allowed
■ No public restrooms
■ Browsing only: no seating in the library (except at computer stations)
The branch libraries will be offering access to their buildings by appointment starting next week. The date will be finalized when we receive protective equipment for each branch.
You should also know:
■ You can apply online for a library card to access our digital materials
■ You can still pick up your holds at the library entrances and drop off materials in the book drops. In order to pick up your holds you will need to call your library. The phone number will be posted at each library door and on the library website, klamathlibrary.org
■ You can call your local library for help with placing holds
■ Library events/gatherings are canceled, but we are offering online events for all ages
Your health and safety, as well as that of our staff, is our top concern. Thank you for your patience as we modify operations during this unprecedented time. We will follow recommendations from the local Health Authority and will adapt our services as required.
For more information, visit our website at www.klamathlibrary.org/coronavirus and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/KlamathCountyLibrary.