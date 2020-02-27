The popular Oregon State University Extension Gardening Lecture Series returns for the fourth straight year! OSU assistant professor Nicole Sanchez is back to educate you on more gardening topics at the downtown Klamath County Library, the South Suburban Branch Library, and the Chiloquin Branch Library from March through June.
Sanchez has worked in the horticulture industry for over 30 years. She runs the Klamath County Master Gardener Program at the OSU Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center, and has worked extensively with both home gardeners and commercial produce growers.
No pre-registration or prerequisites are required to attend any of the workshops. Each monthly lecture will be offered multiple times on different days of the week and times of day, so feel free to choose the time slot that best fits your schedule! Our upcoming topics and workshop dates are:
March: Growing and Propagating Houseplants
From traditional, reliable choices to new varieties with exotic leaf shapes and colors, you’ll learn how to choose and care for plants well suited to your home and décor. We’ll cover fertilizer, grooming, light and heat requirements, and how to propagate to start new plants.
■ Tuesday, March 10th from 1 pm to 3 pm
Hosted at the South Suburban Branch Library - 3625 Summers Lane
■ Thursday, March 12th from 6 pm to 8 pm
Hosted at the downtown Klamath County Library - 126 South Third Street
■ Friday, March 13th from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm
Hosted at the Chiloquin Branch Library – 140 South First Street in Chiloquin
■ Saturday, March 14th from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm
The Klamath County Library is at 126 S. 3rd St., Klamath Falls. For more information about this workshop series, call the downtown Klamath County Library at 541-882-8894 or the Oregon State Extension office at 541-883-7131. For more about the Oregon State University Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center and other programs they offer, visit www.oregonstate.edu/dept/kbrec.