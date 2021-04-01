Klamath County agencies came together Thursday for the Day of Hope events to open the annual Child Abuse Prevention month.
Outside the Klamath County Courthouse Thursday afternoon, speakers including the Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello, Judge Marci Adkisson and Director of CARES Ken Morton celebrated the work the agencies do to combat child abuse and the need for even more prevention.
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic meant a decrease in child abuse reporting as people stayed indoors more often and weren’t interacting with as many people, like teachers or coaches.
Costello saw decreased reporting to her office of child abuse incidents in 2020, which meant fewer cases prosecuted. Although she said the lower numbers don’t mean that child abuse wasn’t happening.
Costello said her office prosecuted 98 child abuse cases to conviction in 2020.
With kids getting back into school and other activities, officials expect to see reporting increase.
CARES symbolizes Child Abuse Prevention Month with pinwheel gardens, which are available, along with yard signs.
To watch a YouTube video about Day of Hope go to youtube.com/watch?v=HCoDojPj2Uk.