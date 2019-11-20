Recent revisions revealed that job losses in Klamath County were more pronounced than initially estimated. The county lost more than 600 jobs over the past year. Lake County’s employment situation is largely unchanged, according to a news release from the state of Oregon Employment Department.
Klamath County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.7 percent in October. The rate was 6.5 percent this time last year, not a statistically significant increase.
Klamath County lost 150 jobs in October, larger losses than typically expected this time of year.
Recent revisions revealed that job losses were more pronounced in Klamath County compared with earlier estimates. Employment levels are down 2.7 percent from this time last year, a loss of 630 jobs. These losses are largely concentrated in professional and business services (-540 jobs). However there were also notable losses from manufacturing (-80 jobs) and transportation, warehousing, and utilities (-60). Job growth was largely isolated to health care (+110 jobs).
Lake County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.8 percent in October, down slightly from 6.0 percent in September. The rate was 6.0 percent in October 2018.
Lake County’s employment situation largely tracked with seasonal expectations in October. Over the past year employment is up by around 30 jobs (+1.3%).